The Solution To Healthy Living Could Be A Combination of Both Nature And Science

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doctors Anusha Iyer and Vandita Samavedi offer wisdom from ancient Indian science that can be integrated into the modern lifestyle in Nature's Mantra for Healthy Living: Ayurvedic Pearls for Managing Diabetes ($22.49, paperback, 9781662860133; $9.99, e-book, 9781662860140).

Nature's Mantra for Healthy Living: Ayurvedic Pearls for Managing Diabetes is a brilliantly insightful book which will benefit everyone who is interested in natural and complimentary methods to enhance their health. Written by medical doctors, it aims to bring together the world of natural remedies with current scientific methods to provide a modern integrative approach to prediabetes and diabetes. The book gives a glimpse of the ancient Indian science of Ayurveda and living in harmony with nature, through a holistic lifestyle, ancient grains, herbs and spices, yoga and meditation, stress relief and healing strategies.

"We have drawn upon our extensive experience in treating patients over the last several years and believe that a large part of disease management is in lifestyle modifications. In our book, we have added a holistic approach with Ayurvedic principles that can be easily adopted even in our busy lives. This is our effort to educate and inspire those who are looking for a health change to achieve a vibrant and fulfilling life," said the authors.

Dr. Anusha Iyer is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician, and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. She is also certified as an Ayurveda Wellness Counselor from the Kerala Ayurveda Academy and is also trained in Yoga and Meditation teaching.

Dr. Vandita Samavedi is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician with 25 years of experience in treating complex medical conditions and has a special interest in managing diabetes. She is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and has received NCQA recognition for delivering high-quality diabetes care.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Nature's Mantra for Healthy Living is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

