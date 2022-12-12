Submit Release
Kenya National Day

I join President Ruto and all Kenyans in celebrating 59 years of Kenyan independence.  The close cooperation between Kenya and the United States on a wide range of shared priorities is a testament to the depth of our friendship and shared values.  We greatly appreciate Kenya’s leadership in promoting peace and security as a contributor to UN and African missions and as a member of the UN Security Council.  We look forward to forging an even closer economic relationship through our strategic trade and investment partnership, which will boost sustainable and inclusive economic growth to the benefit of workers, consumers, and businesses in both countries. On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I wish you a happy Jamhuri Day.  We greatly value our partnership and friendship and look forward to strengthening it further.

