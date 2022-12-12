Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market to Observe Utmost CAGR of 8.7% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Competitive Outlook

The rising incidence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases impacts the market's demand because, in the syndromic testing, multiplex real-time PCR technique and the syndromic approach are used for molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market will grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Scenario:

Syndromic multiplex testing is used to diagnose many pathogens simultaneously. In the syndromic multiplex diagnostic, various types of reagents & consumables and instruments & accessories are used, which helps maintain accuracy and provide fast diagnosis results. These multiplex tests are rapidly diagnosed certain infections, allowing clinical management decisions to be made promptly. The tests based on multiplex technology are known as test panels. The panels used in syndromic testing are designed to diagnose multiple diseases associated with the same or similar syndrome type. These panels help evaluate the cause of the disease at the point of care. Gastrointestinal panels and respiratory panels are the types of syndromic panels.

Syndromic multiplex testing utilizes the advanced technology of multiplex PCR which provides accurate and fast diagnostic results with the help of the multiple panels used in syndromic multiplex diagnostic to provide diagnostic results within an hour. The new generations of syndromic multiplex can rapidly identify the common type of pathogens in the respiratory specimens, blood and cerebrospinal. The use of multiplex panels is associated with quicker turnaround time, reduction of other unnecessary laboratory tests, faster diagnosis and targeted treatment.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, BioFire Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of biomérieux SA) received the market authorization for BioFire respiratory panel 2.1, a diagnostic test for detecting and identifying multiple respiratory viral and bacterial infections nucleic acids in nasopharyngeal swabs. This has helped the company to commercialize its product

In March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to fully acquire GenMark Diagnostics. This has helped the company to increase its portfolio

Opportunities

Strategic Initiatives are taken by market players

In March 2021, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd acquired GenMark Diagnostics, a leading multiplex molecular diagnostics provider. This acquisition has helped the company to broaden Roche’s molecular diagnostic portfolio. These strategic initiatives taken by the market players, including focused segment product launches, are helping them expand their global reach and enhance their product portfolio and acting as an opportunity for the market's growth.

Rising Diagnostic Healthcare Expenditure

The growing healthcare expenditure is expected to increase the availability of services and affordability for the population to opt for better and more precise diagnostic services to manage their diseases. The increase in healthcare expenditure ensures better availability of diagnostic services. Hence, huge health care expenditure is a favourable factor and is acting as an opportunity for the growth of the syndromic multiplex diagnostic market.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Scope

By Product and Services

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments, Software & Accessories

Services

By Infection Type

Viral

Bacterial

Parasites

By Disease

Respiratory Infection

Gastroneteritis

Sepsis

Meningitis

By Panels Type

Respiratory Panel

GI-Enteric Panel

Sexually Transmitted Disease Panel

Blood-Sepsis Panel

Meningitis Panel

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases

The rising incidence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases impacts the market's demand because, in the syndromic testing, multiplex real-time PCR technique and the syndromic approach are used for molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.

Rise in adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques

Molecular diagnostics also help address the need for tests that monitor the therapeutic efficacy of pharmaceuticals. In this way, diagnostic laboratories or other end-users provide the highest levels of reliability and the greatest speed.

Challenge Faced by Industry:

High Cost of Diagnostic Products

The multiplex syndromic testing applications utilize the real-time Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which delivers the results with amplification curves and correct values. The instruments used in the syndromic multiplex diagnostic require high maintenance costs. Hence, the high cost of instruments is a challenge for the market.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and services, infection type, disease, panels type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the syndromic multiplex diagnostic market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is expected to grow due to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in demand of early and accurate diagnosis.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Product and Services Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Infection Type Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Disease Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Panels Type Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By End User Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Region Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

