24 Seven Sites Announces Relaunch

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet is one of the primary ways customers and potential customers interact with local small businesses, and 24 Seven Sites has been relaunched to help build effective strategies businesses can use to take advantage of the Web.Google has stated that 46 percent of all searches done on the site are to find local businesses. In addition, 97 percent of consumers now use the Internet to find local businesses. 24 Seven Sites is being relaunched to help address help small businesses with underperforming websites. It has developed three web design packages that small businesses can utilize to create an online presence.Brand Builder: Our most affordable package comes at $99 a month with a $499 setup fee. This is ideal for small businesses or startups that have only a few employees. Even with our basic services, you’ll enjoy a high-quality custom web design that’s responsive and memorable.Brand Search: For those who plan to expand their business, the Brand Search Design package is the ideal choice. You’ll get all the benefits from the Brand Builder Design package as well as social media integration, SEO, and blog integration — all at $199 a month.Brand Marketing: At $299 a month, the Brand Marketing Design is a cost-effective option for medium-sized companies. We can design up to 30 web pages that can be redesigned every year. Aside from the benefits offered in the Brand Builder and Brand Search Design packages, you’ll enjoy Google Ads and Facebook Ads management with this package.“Getting an edge online can be a struggle. It can feel like you’re not progressing while your competitors are getting a majority of the clients. You may have tried several similar services, but none have given you the desired results. You’re looking for an edge that helps you stand out and for that, you need a high-quality website. We understand the struggle to make it as a small business. We know how difficult it can be when you’re a small business owner wearing all of the hats it takes to run a successful business. Our team is here to partner with you to build a high-quality website leading to increased visibility, more prospects, and higher conversion rates.24 Seven Sites strives to help our customers succeed through proven website design and SEO strategies. Not only do our web designs look great, but you’ll be able to relax knowing you have a team of web design professionals by your side. Our passion is to see you rise and fulfill your potential as a business. The great thing about the digital world is that you have equal ground with bigger competitors.” – a company spokesperson stated.In addition to providing online services for small businesses, 24 Seven Sites also offers print marketing services to help small businesses develop marketing items such as thank-you cards, fliers, and door-hangers.Source: https://seotribunal.com/blog/stats-to-understand-seo#local-seo-facts