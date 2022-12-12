Submit Release
Startling New Debris Find Sheds New Light On MH370's Final Moments

Blaine Gibson (Centre) with friend Rija and fisherman Tataly.

Boeing 777 undercarriage showing landing gear door that was found

Potentially the most significant MH370 debris find

Very important as it may significantly add to the understanding of what happened at the end”
— Peter Foley
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA , AUSTRALIA , December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MH370’s final tragic moments have been brought into sharp focus with the discovery of a startling new piece of debris, giving major clues to the crash of the Boeing 777 that was lost in 2014 with all 239 aboard.

Airlineratings.com reveals that the piece was discovered in a fisherman’s backyard and was found washed ashore on the Antsiraka Peninsula South Beach in Madagascar in March 2017 after tropical storm Fernando had passed by.

The debris item had barnacles on it when it was found and in total four items of MH370 debris have been found on the same beach. The location was predicted by the University of Western Australia (UWA) oceanographic model.

According to a new report by Richard Godfrey and Blaine Gibson, published today, the piece “is likely the remnant of the left main landing gear trunnion door” and is almost certain to be from MH370.

The significance of the find of the landing trunnion gear door is the damage to BOTH sides of the door which indicates that the landing gear was highly likely to be extended on impact.

Commenting on the new paper, Peter Foley the former ATSB MH370 project manager stated: “This may well be different as it may tell us the position of the landing gear. Very important as it may significantly add to the understanding of what happened at the end.”

All told 36 pieces of debris have been found and delivered to the Malaysian authorities for investigation, although official reports are still awaited for three items. Altogether 19 items of debris probably originating from MH370 have been found washed ashore in Madagascar, which is situated in the Indian Ocean at the latitudes where the South Equatorial Current interacts with the island.

Separately Mr Godfrey has used revolutionary WSPRnet tracking technology to pinpoint the final resting place of MH370.

