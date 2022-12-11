Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd’s Travel to Mexico, Ecuador, and Costa Rica December 11-14

Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Christopher J. Dodd will travel to Mexico, Ecuador, and Costa Rica December 11-14. On December 12, in Mexico City, Special Presidential Advisor Dodd will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and with Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and attend celebrations of the 200 years of U.S.-Mexico relations.

On December 13, in Quito, Ecuador, Special Presidential Advisor Dodd will meet with President Guillermo Lasso to discuss issues of shared interest, including promoting economic growth, collaboration on regional migration challenges, and combatting drug trafficking.

On December 14, Special Presidential Advisor Dodd will travel on to San José to meet with President Chaves to build on the strong relationship between Costa Rica and the United States. During the meeting, they will address issues of mutual interest such as Costa Rica’s participation in the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity to build regional resilience on supply chains and migration cooperation under the Los Angeles Declaration. and the deteriorating situation in Nicaragua.