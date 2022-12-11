Audiobook Narrator with Autoimmune Conditions Begins Writing to See Someone Like Herself in Romantic Fiction

Brooke Gilbert is an audiobook narrator who began writing as therapy and wanted to see someone like herself, with autoimmune disorders, represented in fiction–specifically romantic fiction. She wanted to write a novel to help women with chronic illness, who may have low self-esteem with their disorder like herself, see that they were beautiful and worthy of love. Brooke has been shocked at the international response and the reviews from young women with autoimmune disorders who are thrilled to see themselves represented in the romance genre. Readers are enjoying the disability and mental health representation in the novel and relating to the main character's struggles.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The author fell ill with several rare autoimmune disorders in Physician Assistant School and was forced to withdraw. Literature, particularly romance, saw her through some of her darkest hours. She is now happy to have found her passion for writing. This passion is something she has always been too afraid to pursue in her life until now. Brooke Gilbert is a Tennessee native, a microbiology graduate of the University of Tennessee, and a border collie mom. She is, as you may have already guessed, a hopeless romantic. The author is a lover of Jane Austen and is still looking for her own Mr. Darcy.

Her debut novel, The Paris Soulmate, is a sweet romance novel that follows the love story of Christine and Colin as they travel through the City of Love over the course of a week.

Reeling from the reality of turning 30 soon, Christine decides to take her bucket list trip. She has always dreamed of going back to Paris, but since being diagnosed with several rare autoimmune disorders, she never imagined she would get the chance to return. Now she finds herself on her way to the city of love with an unexpected surprise. An extremely handsome British stranger seems to have mysteriously fallen onto her path. Her "no dating policy" is no match for this attractive, cocky British stranger. Is it just a coincidence they are both traveling to the city of love at the same time? It all seems too good to be true.

If you like clean romance novels, feel-good novels, and romantic comedy books for women, then you'll love The Paris Soulmate. The Paris Soulmate is a sweet romance, for clean and wholesome romance, readers in a charming debut from author Brooke Gilbert. This romantic comedy is the perfect way to travel to Paris while staying in your pjs. You will laugh, cry, and fall in love with the characters. It's a beautiful literary ride.

If you're someone with chronic illness who wants to see themselves represented in romance, then check out Brooke Gilbert's novel, The Paris Soulmate.

