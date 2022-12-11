Media Advisory - COP 15 - Montréal Mayor invites media representatives to attend the plenary session of the ICLEI Summit for Subnational Governments & Cities

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, invites media representatives to attend the plenary session of the Summit for Subnational Governments & Cities, organized by the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), during the COP 15 in Montréal.

At this plenary session, which will focus on scaling up action to implement the Global Biodiversity Framework, the Mayor of Montréal will deliver a keynote address on the mobilization of cities towards the Montréal Commitment.

Date: Monday, December 12, 2022



Time: 3:00 p.m.



Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal, room 517

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif