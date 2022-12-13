Local Vegan Company Founder Urges Everyone to Try Veganuary
Plant-based eating has many benefits not only to your health but also to the environment.
Most people have zero clue how good they can feel, and how happy they can really be. I have more energy, more mental clarity, and regained an excitement about life.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savannah Pagnozzi, founder, and CEO of Green Spoon Co., is rallying as many people around Tampa Bay to join the worldwide movement of Veganuary. Along with being a nonprofit, Veganuary urges people to eat vegan for 31 days, and during this time, many businesses launch new vegan products, and companies have workplace challenges to eat fully vegan for the month. A few companies that have participated in this are Papa John's, Verizon, and Pinterest.
— Savannah Pagnozzi
Green Spoon Co is a vegan food company focused on bringing healthy, clean eats to Tampa Bay. They do this by offering a meal prep program with ready-to-enjoy meals delivered straight to your door and supplying cafes with vegan menu options. Some of Green Spoon's products you can be found at cafés are their Vegan Breakfast Sandwich, Protein Balls, and Protein Cookies.
It is no secret that eating plant-based has many benefits not only to your health but also to the environment. The goal for trying vegan for 31 days is to kickstart a healthy year, feel your best, and learn about how beneficial veganism is. “Most people have zero clue how good they can feel, and how happy they can really be”, Savannah states when speaking about her transition eight years ago, “I now have more energy, more mental clarity, and regained an excitement about life.”
To participate, you can register online for free on the Facebook page “Tampa Bay Veganuary”. Not only that, Green Spoon is offering $15 off all their weekly meal plans to new customers to try it out for the month and giving back to the nonprofit by donating 3% of all profits, so grab your family, friends, and coworkers and have a little friendly competition over Veganuary!
To learn more about Savannah, her company, and the movement, you can find her online at www.greenspoonco.com, or reach out to her directly at savannah@greenspoonco.com.
About Green Spoon Co.
Green Spoon is a 100% plant-based meal service, offering fresh home-delivered meals to residents in Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida. Green Spoon believes that good food leads to good health, and offers locally-made meals from recipes tailored to meet individual nutritional goals. Visit Green Spoon Co. at www.greenspoonco.com
