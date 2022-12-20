IronGlove Studio Announces Its Wander Willamette Website Collaboration, Driving Growth For Local Businesses
IronGlove created a streamlined website for the group, making it easier for the community to search for local businesses
Now, through projects like this, IronGlove Studio can positively impact the community and help local businesses on their continued path to recovery post-COVID.”OREGON CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IronGlove Studio, in collaboration with the Business Recovery Center for Lake Oswego and West Linn, today announced the unveiling of the newly redesigned Wander Willamette website. The redesigned site will offer a streamlined experience for site visitors and businesses advertising their services, making it easier for consumers and job seekers to connect with local businesses.
“Our Business Recovery Center (BRC) is passionate about supporting our local businesses every way we can, especially in this post-pandemic recovery period,” said Shatrine Krake, Director of the Lake Oswego & West Linn BRC. “One way we are doing this is by making it easier for local businesses, consumers, and job seekers to connect online with a comprehensive directory and website that gives each business a chance to showcase their location, services, and available job opportunities in Lake Oswego and West Linn. The redesign of the Wander Willamette site will help us achieve these goals."
The original Wander Willamette site was created in-house by the Clackamas County BRC for Lake Oswego and West Linn a few years ago with the intent of advancing economic recovery in the region on the heels of the COVID pandemic. In 2022, federal grants allowed this initiative to continue through 2024. When the Lake Oswego and West Linn BRC realized the need to scale its efforts to reach and impact the local area more, they turned to IronGlove Studio to enhance the online experience for site visitors and local businesses.
With the redesign, site users will enjoy a cleaner look and an easier-to-navigate on-page experience. The site will feature defined search categories based on business type, including lodging, shopping, and dining, as well as a jobs bulletin board where job seekers can search for local jobs. Site visitors can also find businesses using a dynamic map feature to quickly locate businesses near them.
“It has been an honor working with the Business Recovery Center for Lake Oswego and West Linn on their Wander Willamette website redesign,” said Derek Neuts, owner of IronGlove Studio. "As a local business owner and veteran, giving back to my community is important to me. This community invested in me as part of the former Northwest Reboot Program, which eventually led me to start my own web and software development company. Now, through projects like this, IronGlove Studio can positively impact the community and help local businesses on their continued path to recovery post-COVID.”
About IronGlove Studio
IronGlove Studio was founded by military veteran Derek Neuts. In addition to being a veteran-owned business, IronGlove Studio is a COBID-certified Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise in Oregon. The boutique digital agency is known for its high-touch approach to working with clients and delivering growth-boosting digital designs. To learn more about IronGlove Studio, visit https://www.ironglove.studio/.
About the Business Recovery Center for Lake Oswego and West Linn
Through a collaboration of six different local Chambers of Commerce, the Clackamas County Business Recovery Centers were born. Via advocacy, growth, and equity, the Business Recovery Center of Lake Oswego & West Linn represents and serves as the voice of small businesses in our neighborhoods and communities with an overall goal to REACH, IMPACT, and SUPPORT ALL SMALL BUSINESSES through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
