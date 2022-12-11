Looking for a Snow Fix? Experts Reveal the Top Mountains to Visit in the Northern Hemisphere

As Australia heats up and snowboards gather dust, some may be in search of a cold snap and some fresh powder. Melbourne snowboard expert Twelve Board Store reveals the best mountains to visit in the northern hemisphere this season.

Snow-loving Aussies are known for making an annual pilgrimage to North America - and in particular, Canada - for their world-renowned snow season. Twelve Board Store advises Australians who are making tracks to North America to check out Whistler and Banff on their travels. Some of the most famous skiing and snowboarding mountains are scattered throughout these towns and once the boards are packed away and the boots are kicked off at the end of the day, the towns light up with incredible nightlife.

In the United States, Aspen, Colorado, and Park City, Utah, are two of the most popular snow towns. Aspen Snowmass is a four-mountain destination with plenty of shopping, dining and nightlife to enjoy after a long day of boarding. Park City has over 2,500 acres of incredible terrain to explore on a board - this winter, they're even offering significant discounts on day passes and retail.

For those headed to Europe this snow season, Twelve Board Store recommends visiting Chamonix in France, the Dolomites in Italy or Innsbruck in Austria. These are three of the best ski and snowboarding regions in the entire world, offering incredible culture and entertainment on top of unbeatable snowboarding conditions.

Of course, every seasoned snowboarder dreams of hitting the Japanese slopes someday - why not make it there this season? Twelve Board Store advises boarders to pay a visit to Niseko on Hokkaido, as it's one of the main boarding locations in the country and has unparalleled facilities. Cheaper - but still amazing - locations in Japan include Furano, Tomamu, Myoko and Madarao.

The northern hemisphere is in no shortage of breathtaking mountains - to prepare for an amazing snow season, check out Twelve Board Store online or visit the Melbourne snowboard experts in their Richmond store.

