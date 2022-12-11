Submit Release
At COP15, Investors Announce Nature Action 100 to Tackle Nature Loss and Biodiversity Decline

Participating investors will focus on mobilizing companies deemed to be systemically important to the goal of reversing nature and biodiversity loss by 2030; the initiative is encouraging investor signatories to participate ahead of its spring 2023 formal launch 

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a main stage session today at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), a group of institutional investors announced the formation of Nature Action 100, a new global engagement initiative which focuses on investors driving urgent action on the nature-related risks and dependencies in the companies they own.

Nature Action 100 aims to drive greater corporate ambition and action on tackling nature loss and biodiversity decline, and will complement the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity's Global Biodiversity Framework by identifying the private sector actions that need to be undertaken to protect and restore nature and seek to catalyze these actions via investor-company engagements. A formal launch of the Nature Action 100 initiative will take place next year.

Ceres and the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) will co-lead the initiative's Secretariat and Corporate Engagement workstreams; the Finance for Biodiversity Foundation and Planet Tracker will co-lead the Technical Advisory Group.

Investors will focus on companies in sectors deemed to be systemically important to the goal of reversing nature and biodiversity loss by 2030. They will work to ensure companies are taking timely and necessary actions to protect and restore nature and ecosystems. Specifically, the initiative will: 

  • Map sector pathways and identify a list of 100 focus companies for investor engagement.
  • Support engagements between investor teams and focus company executives and board members around initiative priorities.
  • Identify corporate actions that need to be undertaken to protect and restore nature.
  • Track the progress of focus companies against key indicators and provide annual progress updates.
  • Support investor and corporate advocacy efforts with relevant policymakers on nature-focused policies.

The group of launching investors consists of the following firms: AXA Investment Managers, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England, Domini Impact Investments, Federated Hermes Limited, Karner Blue Capital, Robeco, Storebrand Asset Management, Christian Brothers Investment Services, and Vancity Investment Management. 

Media Contacts:   

Bridget Vis, Ceres: vis@ceres.org 
Ross Gillam, IIGCC: rgillam@iigcc.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-cop15-investors-announce-nature-action-100-to-tackle-nature-loss-and-biodiversity-decline-301699719.html

SOURCE Nature Action 100

