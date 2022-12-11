Baltimore Sun Names Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. a Winner of the Regional Top Workplaces 2022 Award

PRMI receives prestigious top employer award for fourth year in a row.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is thrilled to announce its Baltimore Division has been awarded two Top Workplaces 2022 honors by Baltimore Sun Media Top Workplaces. The group won Number 2 Midsize Top Workplace and an additional award for Going in the Right Direction. The Top Workplace list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, among others.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

PRMI's company culture is built around four pillars of success: Selfless Partnership, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Battle-tested Fortitude and Red Shoes Service. The organization is committed to treating all team members with respect, empowering each individual to grow in their careers with a company that has successfully weathered the ups and downs of the residential mortgage market, all while providing customers and one another with a level of service that stands out like a pair of red shoes.

"We could not be more honored to receive a Top Workplace recognition for the fourth year in a row," said Division President Dean Johnson. "We strive to create a workplace where every team member thrives and feels heard. Our employees are the backbone of our organization, and without their creativity, teamwork and commitment to excellence, we wouldn't be a top workplace."

Individuals interested in joining the award-winning PRMI team in the Baltimore area may contact Laura Nagel at 443-384-6975 or lnagel@primeres.com regarding further information.

ABOUT PRMI - Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 250 branches, licensed in 49 states and nearly 2,000 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and employer. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender and an Equal Opportunity Employer. NMLS #3094.

ABOUT ENERGAGE - Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

