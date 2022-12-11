ReadersMagnet Displayed John Kelling's Historical Fiction at New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference

ReadersMagnet displayed John Kelling's “Hope is a Weapon” at their exhibit booth for the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference. NYLA happened on November 3 - 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

The year 2010 is the setting for Kelling's work. “Hope is a Weapon” centers on Private First Class (PFC) Charlie Martin, who must fight with 4,000 other soldiers in Afghanistan. Despite his valiant efforts to maintain his physical strength and fitness, the brave soldier is unable to conceal the impending crisis from his mind. PFC Charlie soon realized that his situation affected his family. Adding to his parents' worry is his brothers' decision to follow his footsteps.

How will the Martin family overcome the suffering brought on by the uncertainty of a soldier's life? Will the family be able to live their lives fearlessly? How are they going to protect themselves from strain and crying? The compelling storyline of “Hope is a Weapon” will persuade its readers that hope is the best defense against their predicament. The book emphasizes the lovely truth that love, driven by hope and faith, is the only thing in the universe that is certain.

John Kelling's book is highly-recommended for anyone who knows someone in the Army. Families of those who have read the book, especially those who have been deployed find Kelling's work heart-tugging and easily relatable in many ways. Copies of the book are available on Amazon. Learn more about John Kelling and his book by visiting his website: www.hopeisaweapon.com

Hope is a Weapon

Author | John Kelling

Published date | November 1, 2019

Publisher | Book Baby

Book retail price | $19.95

Author Bio

John Kelling graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he studied broadcasting and journalism. He has worked for WHO Radio in Des Moines, Iowa, as part of their Sports Department. John has also played essential roles in notable networks such as the Big Ten Network, ESPN, and Fox Sports. He has also experienced working as a producer for a public television sports program.

In 2003, John founded a sports network for a Midwest cable company that covered eight states. Recently, he has written blogs for various sports outlets. His blog on his son's deployment to Afghanistan jumpstarted his journey as an author. It also serves as an inspiration for his historical fiction “Hope is a Weapon.”

