New Haven Barracks/ DUI Drugs/ VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003965

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/10/22, 2159 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, New Haven

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs/VCOR

ACCUSED: Jacob Burmania

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/10/22 at approximately 2159 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 near Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Jacob Burmania (28) of Middlebury, VT. While speaking with Burmania, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol and drug impairment.

Burmania was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and to undergo a drug influence evaluation. At the conclusion of processing, Burmania was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:03/06/2023

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.