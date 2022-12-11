New Haven Barracks/ DUI Drugs/ VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003965
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/10/22, 2159 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, New Haven
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs/VCOR
ACCUSED: Jacob Burmania
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/10/22 at approximately 2159 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 near Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Jacob Burmania (28) of Middlebury, VT. While speaking with Burmania, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol and drug impairment.
Burmania was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and to undergo a drug influence evaluation. At the conclusion of processing, Burmania was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:03/06/2023
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.