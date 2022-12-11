Burkina Faso National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Burkina Faso as you celebrate your 62nd National Day.

This past year has been a trying time for Burkina Faso as the nation has faced unprecedented security challenges. The United States witnessed first-hand the resilience and fortitude of the Burkinabe people when a high-level American delegation visited in October. The United States remains dedicated to working with you to make the shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and democratic Burkina Faso a reality through support for territorial sovereignty, education, democracy, human rights, health, food security, and economic growth.