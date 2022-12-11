Submit Release
Getting Anxiety Under Control: Dana Group Behavioral Health Releases New Guide

NORWELL, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feelings of anxiety are on the rise, leading many to seek relief. In their new guide, Dana Group Behavioral Health explains why someone may feel anxious all the time. This level of anxiety typically indicates the presence of an anxiety disorder – which is now the most common mental health problem. Over 260 million people have been diagnosed with one.

The development of an anxiety disorder can stem from several root causes such as:

• Substance abuse
• Chronic health issues
• Life stressors (work, relationships, moving, etc.)
• Co-morbid mental health conditions
• Family history/Genetics
• Anxiety-prone personality traits

Because these causes are so prevalent, anyone can develop an anxiety disorder. Spotting signs in people from an outside perspective is not always easy, so anxiety sufferers aren’t alone.

Treatment for anxiety disorders may vary based on their cause and specific type of anxiety. However, several everyday solutions can go a long way in reducing and managing anxiety symptoms. According to the released guide, these include:

• Taking care of the body and physical health needs
• Deep breathing practices
• Engaging in mindfulness
• Connect with others and avoid isolation
• Spending time in nature
• Accepting what can’t be changed

The tips outlined can be effective strategies for easing anxiety on one’s own, but it is also emphasized that anxiety disorders are a serious mental health condition. Talking with a licensed therapist or other mental professional is recommended to manage chronic, ongoing, or distressing symptoms.
Dana Group Behavioral Health has qualified counselors available to help treat anxiety disorders through talk therapy. They also offer medication management if anxiety meds are needed as part of one’s treatment plan. Expert mental health help can be most effective in controlling anxiety disorder symptoms and feeling better.

To schedule an appointment with Dana Group, visit their website here.

