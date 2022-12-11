COP15: Daily highlights - December 10, 2022

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

"Montréal and the surrounding municipalities are really stepping up to host this conference. I want to especially thank the Mohawk Nation and the communities of Kanesatake, Kahnawake, and Akwesasne who continue to welcome us to their territories. We are walking the path of reconciliation and conservation together, and I was honoured to bring that shared spirit of partnership when visiting the Indigenous Village today. This spirit of partnership was also on full display in the announcement I attended with the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, representing 82 municipalities, who announced they would strive towards thirty percent protection nature areas by 2030, matching the federal target."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our call as youth, is that even after this framework, is that we continue to be critical of business as usual, because business as usual is what got us here. And we need to just continue to push strongly for actions that stop the same greenwashing, the same injustice, the same greed that has brought us here."

Josefa Tauli – youth delegate, Global Youth Biodiversity Network

and International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 10, 2022

In the morning, Minister Guilbeault participated in an announcement by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal on the protection of natural environments in Montréal, along with the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante. The announcement took place at the Public Action Zone, at the Grand Quai at the Port de Montréal.

In the afternoon, Minister Guilbeault participated to the launch of NatureFinance's Alignment Tool, designed to help financial actors identify, measure and disclose how their financial flows are aligned with positive outcomes for nature.

In the evening, Minister Guilbeault spoke at Canada's opening reception at COP15 , in the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

opening reception at , in the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Today was Innovative Financing day at the Canada Pavilion with events from Smart Prosperity Institute, Inuit Circumpolar Council, Circumpolar Council, International Institute for Sustainable Development and Governance and Conservation in Eeyou Istchee, Quebec, Canada and more.

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 11, 2022

Minister Guilbeault has no public event scheduled for this day.

Tomorrow, Canada Pavilion will host events from Plenty Canada, Kahnawà:ke Environment Protection Office (KEPO), Wildlands League, International Conservation Fund of Canada, Parks Canada, Forest Stewardship Council Canada (FSC Canada) and more.

