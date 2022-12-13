LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldball was designed by Rani Vanouska T. Modely to serve as a symbol of universal acceptance. Through football, people can come together with common ground, which is what this unique ball represents.

Rani Vanouska T. Modely is the founder of Football World Heritage (FWH), which is the official leading NGO that aims to register football as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

In this global Campaign, she aims to federate the 211 FIFA COUNTRIES, head of states, Royal families, institutions, etc to honor the game in the heart of the 4,8 billions of football lovers.

Rani Vanouska T. Modely created this special ball as a piece of art, hoping that the energies of the entire world will be connected to one and the same desire, that of uniting for a moment, of looking towards the same horizon, the same destiny, the same planet, all playing together for peace.

Her inspiration came from Football as the most popular and universal sport, a common language and a collective memory shared by all people on the planet.

President Emmanuel Macron recently played a charity match with several dignitaries present. He signed the first Worldball, offering his support for the idea that we are one people through football, despite whatever borders or obstacles might get put in the way.

“Bringing a football ball is a vector of reconquest,” said President Macron. “It allows you to find a role in society. It’s a form of sociability. Sport is the confluence of peace.”

In an edition of 100 balls specially made for collectors, the first World Heritage ball has been sign by President Emmanuel Macron.

Currently, FWH's Initiative receives wide support from a variety of institutions and personalities which include the FIFA and the UEFA; the Pan-African Parliament; Prince Albert II of Monaco; H.E. Santiago Irazabal Mourao, President of the Forty-First General Conference of UNESCO; George Weah, President of Liberia and a former world-famous player; Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris; Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid; Arsene Wenger, Antoine Griezmann and many other others.

As part of the football world heritage initiative, Rani Vanouska T. Modely offers the #OneChildOneSmile campaign to give kids in the developing world more access to this inclusive sport. With the help of modern heroes, Rani Vanouska T. Modely distributes balls and sportswear to children who need it most .. A massive move in social impact when we have the football World Cup in Doha at the moment.

Its historical growth may have been slow, but we live in a changing world where football changes lives. Football World Heritage and Rani Vanouska T. Modely hopes to recognise that progress and more with this initiative and the UN efforts.

“Football is more than a sport,” said Rani Vanouska T. Modely. “It is a link that binds us together as a global society. We’re united in a love for the game, engaged in the public opinions that surround it, and embrace the primary values of genuine equality.”

As societies have reinvented themselves over the millennia, one of the constants has always been the presence of sport. For the past few centuries, football has served in that role. That’s what the worldball represents – a chance at greater togetherness. President Macron may have been the first, but he will not be the last to sign this beautiful symbol.

If the application is successful, football will join yoga, cross-country surfing, Sumo, mountaineering, Gostra, and Caba Toss on UNESCO’s World Intangible Heritage list.

ABOUT FOOTBALL WORLD HERITAGE

Football World Heritage is the leading NGO founded by Rani Vanouska T. Modely with the mandate to see football recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

In this global campaign, FWH aims to federate the 185 countries, head of states, Royal families, institutions, and the public worldwide to honor the game in the heart of the 4,8 billions of football lovers.

In September 2021, the President of UNESCO, H.E. Ambassador Altay Cengizer, announced cooperation for this effort to give football the concrete status it deserves.

This project was launched with Forbes magazine and several important football figures, including Antoine Griezmann and Arsène Wenger.

More information is available at https://www.footballworldheritage.org.

PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON SIGNS FIRST WORLDBALL WITH RANI VANOUSKA T. MODELY