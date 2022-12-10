Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky today in Prague. Deputy Secretary Sherman commended the Czech government on its successful leadership during its Council of the European Union presidency, especially in uniting Allies and partners against Russia’s aggression. Both reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and discussed collaboration on humanitarian and security efforts. They discussed challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China. Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister also stressed that continued bilateral cooperation is essential.