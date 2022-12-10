Children’s Poetry Revived in Wassmann’s Book
Rhymes, Art, Lessons - Packed in One in “Opossum and the Cats”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhymes, art, and beautiful lessons - packed in one book - is what author Marilyn Wassmann’s masterpiece showcases in her children’s poetry “The Opossum and the Cats”.
Aimed at spreading kindness to the world and reviving the interest in poetry to the young readers, “The Opossum and the Cats” is a beautiful story book that is engaging to children and adults alike.
The book shares a heartwarming story of a mother cat who is looking for a place to give birth to her kittens. Unfortunately, the mother cat has no home and is struggling to find a place where she can keep them. Until one day, she met the opossum inside a little hole. The mother cat then asked if he could let them in. Despite the differences between the two, they co-existed inside the hole, and thrived together.
The book continues to receive positive reviews and 5-star ratings from verified Amazon buyers as of press time.
The book not only teaches kindness, but also respect to varying identities of each person - cultural or racial as depicted by the cat and the opossum. The book also shares a beautiful story of friendship between two different animals or creatures which blossomed because of the kindness and goodwill extended to each other.
Wassmann also released a poetry book entitled, "What the Wind Blew In” with the help of her husband, Paul. Marilyn spends her free time writing poetry in addition to drawing and painting. The book is also available on Amazon.
Author Marilyn Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress.
She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group, and in 2010, she published a children's book with her husband's assistance entitled "What the Wind Blew In". Besides drawing and painting, Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, and some fish, one rabbit, one cat, and three dogs.
“The Opossum and the Cats” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. Grab your copy now!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+ +17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other