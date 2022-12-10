SIX BEDTIME STORIES FOR THE YOUNGSTERS
Marilyn Wassmann composes six short stories filled with rhymes and illustrations for children.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Wassmann’s "What The Wind Blew In" is a book composed of six short stories for children written and illustrated by Wassmann. Each tale focuses on a different character and entertains readers, followed by a lovely life lesson towards the end.
The six short stories found in What The Wind Blew In are titled; Tiptoe Through the Toadstools, Ballad of the Birdhouse, Tale of a Tigger, Why Cry Butterfly?, Flube-A-Dube, and Mice Works. Each story imaginatively uses plants and animals such as birds, a butterfly, and a cat. The narratives include a character of a mushroom and a butterfly, a mother bird in a birdhouse instructing her babies to fly, a mouse that tries to outwit a cat for some cheese, a clever housecat who becomes a hero, and a toy animal named Flub-a-Dube. Wassmann showcases her creativity with catchy rhymes and fascinating illustrations. The poetic verses that go well with the storyline make What The Wind Blew In a perfect gift for the family and a child’s bedtime story.
Marilyn B. Wassmann graduated with two degrees in art history, library science, and in studio art. Wassmann was born in a leap year and has worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. Wassmann is also the author of the children’s book titled The Opossum and the Cats and has successfully published What The Wind Blew In with the assistance of her husband Paul. Wassmann now happily resides in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband along with some fish, a rabbit, a cat, and three dogs.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
