THE FAMILY’S MASTERPIECE
Author Marilyn Wassmann and her family compose poems in her book, Pen Scratching Poets.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is fascinating how diverse types of art allow artists to express themselves, and Marilyn B. Wassmann uses poetry and illustration to do so.
She introduces her readers to the collection of poems she and her family have created in her book “Pen Scratching Poets.” Her grandmother Ethel wrote the first poem, from which she drew inspiration for this book. She then allowed readers to narrate her own story of poems after her family's poems.
Diana Lopez from Readers’ Favorite compliments the book as she likes the range of harmonic rhythms, as do every one of the family members who contributed to the book, as it covers a variety of themes and styles. A book that demonstrates to readers how families are devoted to creating memorable moments and maintaining their bonds through creating poetry. “Marilyn B. Wassmann shares words of encouragement with images depicting significant people, objects, and places. The pictures range from drawings to photographs, showing us everything that is part of her life.” She adds.
Marilyn B. Wassmann uses a variety of artistic ways to express herself, including poetry; she also draws and paints. She strives to share her masterpieces with her readers by producing beautiful works of art.
Read more about Marilyn B. Wassmann and her family's poems by purchasing her book, Pen Scratching Poets on Amazon in Paperback.
