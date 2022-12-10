A TALE OF “FORBIDDEN” BUT UNMATCHED PASSION
Michael and Elaine’s love is the kind that lastsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love knows no boundaries! Author Kevin Bill shares a story of romance like no other and the willingness to let someone feel pure and everlasting love. Stroke of Love is a story about Michael and Elaine having secrets from one another yet developing a kind of love that surpasses all bounds.
Author Kevin Bill had a wonderful and exciting life. Before he got into writing, Kevin spent his childhood in a small town in Vermont, where he started to work as a paperboy at an early age. As a young boy, Kevin already had a sense of responsibility and helped with the family expenses. He continued as he became a helper in a grocery store until he entered high school. While he was in the second semester of his first year in college, he was hired soon enough by an electric company for the Apollo Space Project. It was such a thrilling experience for him to be a part of the testers for the Apollo Space Project. Afterwhich, he had the opportunity to be hired in an engineering field service work where he traveled from the US to Canada. At this time, Kevin decided to settle in Long Beach, CA. Soon enough, he met the love of his life and even had the chance to meet the Lord simultaneously.
After their marriage with his beautiful wife Audrey, Kevin began to share stories of wonder and truths from the Bible with communities and kids. They now have eight grandchildren from their two wonderful sons. Now that he is retired, he returned to his first love, writing. He also shares biblical verses and truths with his novels, which everyone can relate to and enjoy.
There is no reason for readers not to enjoy this one-of-a-kind love story. Get a copy of Stroke of Love by Kevin Bill on Amazon and all leading online book retailers.
