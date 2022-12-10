SIX SHORT STORIES FOR CHILDREN
Author Marilyn Wassmann writes and illustrates short stories for children.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Wassmann’s “What The Wind Blew In” is a children’s book composed of six short stories illustrated by Wassmann herself. Each story entertains readers with its humor and life-learning lessons.
What The Wind Blew In contains six stories titled; Tiptoe Through the Toadstools, Ballad of the Birdhouse, Tale of a Tigger, Why Cry Butterfly?, Flube-A-Dube, and Mice Works. Each story is personified imaginatively using animals, plants, birds, and a butterfly. The stories include a mother bird in a birdhouse teaching her babies to fly, a mouse that desperately wants cheese but has to avoid a threatening cat, and a toy animal named Flub-a-Dube. The fun rhyming, humor, and enthralling illustrations make this book a must-have for children and is a great gift to any family.
Marilyn B. Wassmann has two degrees in art history, one in library science and one in studio art. Wassmann was one of the rare people to be born in a leap year and has formerly worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. Wassmann has contributed and illustrated anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. Wassmann is also of the children’s book titled The Opossum and the Cats, and together with her husband Paul’s assistance, she successfully published What The Wind Blew In. Wassmann now resides in Hyattsville, Maryland, with her husband along with some fish, a rabbit, a cat, and three dogs.
