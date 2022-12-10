Valuable Lessons Brought Out in “The Opossum and the Cats”
Fun Characters, Beautiful Story Hopes to Give Inspiration to all HumansTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because of the presence of digital technology, many people have lost the essence of poetry and literature. Because of the accessibility to new forms of entertainment, poetry seemed to have lost its luster. This is why it is important that we bring poetry back to life by engaging and exposing our children to poetry, as they, too, could share this to the next generations.
The poetry in “The Opossum and the Cats” helps parents engage their children in poetry and writing through its beautiful story and wonderful rhymes, through a story that will surely warm everybody’s hearts!
Written by author Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann, “The Opossum and the Cats” is a fun and interesting story that teaches one of the most important values that every human should possess - kindness. Amazingly, the book uses a cat and an opossum to share this value to the world.
The story exposes the life of the Opossum and a laboring mother cat. Unfortunately, the mother cat has no home and is struggling to find a place where she can keep her kittens. Until one day, she met the Opossum lurking inside a little hole. The mother cat then asked if she could have her new-born kittens stay there.
The opossum showed kindness and allowed the kittens to stay inside the hole. Despite the differences between the two, both decided to live together, until their peaceful life was tested. Finally, their friendship blossomed when the Opossum saved four of the kittens.
Amazon reviewers describe the book as “a cute book with adorable illustrations in the form of line drawings” and “an adorable read”.
Author Marilyn Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress.
She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group, and in 2010, she published a children's book with her husband's assistance entitled "What the Wind Blew In". Besides drawing and painting, Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, and some fish, one rabbit, one cat, and three dogs.
Before it runs out, get your copy now of “The Opossum and the Cats” on Amazon or through other leading digital platforms worldwide.
