A FEW GENERATIONS’ WORTH OF CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT

Pen Scratching Poets

Poetic skills passed down through the generations in Marilyn Wassmann's family.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some things truly run in the family, like character, skills, and talents. Just like Marilyn B. Wassmann’s family who contributed works of art through poetry in her book, "Pen Scratching Poets."

Pen Scratching Poets: A collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits “Poetic minds… so like the flowers, changing always, with the hour. Yes, we develop, but the skill is the same; creating new poets with different names.” Like it says on the book's cover, her family's creative minds have been passed down through the years, allowing poet Marilyn B. Wassmann to use poetry to give readers a peek at how creative her family is through her book. It is genuinely devoted to all family members and the poetic journey that has taken place throughout the years.

Marilyn B. Wassmann is truly a natural when it comes to being creative. She has contributed to the Greenbelt Writers Group. Marilyn continued to use her gift for storytelling well after she retired in 2011 as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. Wassmann is also the author of the children's book titled The Opossum and the Cats and has successfully published What The Wind Blew In with the assistance of her husband Paul.

Experience the creative ventures of Wassmann and her family by purchasing Pen Scratching Poets on Amazon, Book Depository, Barnes & Noble, Bam! Books A Million, and other digital bookstores worldwide.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

