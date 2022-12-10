SIX-COMPELLING TALES FOR CHILDREN
Author Marilyn Wassmann composes a collection of short stories for children.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What The Wind Blew In" is a children’s book composed of six short stories filled with terrific illustrations that are made to capture any child’s attention. Each narrative contains rhyming patterns which are musical and entertaining for the youngsters.
The collection contains six stories titled; Tiptoe Through the Toadstools, Ballad of the Birdhouse, Tale of a Tigger, Why Cry Butterfly?, Flube-A-Dube, and Mice Works, all illustrated by Wassmann herself. Each story contains an important message while it embraces humor, making it fun and entertaining for the reader and the child. One of the stories, Ballad of the Birdhouse, tells the narrow rescue of a falling bird by a plastic owl, teaching a lesson on how to approach new challenges, and Tale of a Tigger follows the adventure of a curious and wise housecat who manages to save his owners by sounding an alarm.
Marilyn B. Wassmann has an astounding academic background with two degrees in art history and one in library science, and one in studio art. Wassmann is a former art cataloger at the Library of Congress and has contributed illustrations to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. Wassmann is also the author of the children’s book titled The Opossum and the Cats and currently resides in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, along with some fish, a rabbit, a cat, and three dogs.
