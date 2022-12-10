Children’s Poetry Made Extra Entertaining
Be Mesmerized by the Adorable Story and Rhymes of “The Opossum and the Cats”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who says Children’s poetry is boring?
While every parent hopes to bring valuable lessons to their children through stories and literature, a poetry book hopes to bring back the excitement and fun in poetry while instilling valuable lessons of kindness and goodness to all. This, with the use of such an engaging story that is packed with beautiful words and rhymes only in “The Opossum and the Cats”.
Written by rising poet Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann, “The Opossum and the Cats” is a fun and interesting story that teaches gentleness and kindness, and how a kind decision can lead to a great friendship.
The story centers on the life of the Opossum and a mother cat who was about to have her kittens. Unfortunately, the mother cat had no home. She met the Opossum in his little hole and asked if she could have her new-born kittens there.
The opossum showed kindness and allowed the kittens to stay inside the hole. Despite the differences between the two, both decided to live together, until their peaceful life was tested. Finally, their friendship blossomed when the Opossum saved four of the kittens.
Amazon reviewers describe the book as both “enjoyable’ and “refreshing”, describing it as a book that not only entertains children but also the adults!
Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress.
She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group, and in 2010, she published a children's book with her husband's assistance entitled "What the Wind Blew In". Besides drawing and painting, Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, and some fish, one rabbit, one cat, and three dogs.
Before it runs out, get your copy now of “The Opossum and the Cats” on Amazon or through other leading digital platforms worldwide.
