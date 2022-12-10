Submit Release
A FAMILY OF CREATIVES

Pen Scratching Poets

Author Marilyn Wassmann presents a collection of poems to which she and her family have contributed.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Wassmann is a multifaceted artist and writer. She can undoubtedly create emotions in everybody who sees her works, whether they be poems or illustrations. One wouldn't be surprised to learn that she genuinely hails from a creative family with someone as talented as her as she publishes a compilation of artistic endeavors by members of her own family in her book "Pen Scratching Poets."

In her book Pen Scratching Poets, she presents her readers with the selection of poems that she and her family have written. The first poem, which served as the basis for this book, was written by her grandmother Ethel. Following her family's writings, she then gave readers the chance to experience her own story of poems.

Poems, drawings, and paintings are just a few ways that Marilyn B. Wassmann uses art to express herself. She works hard to create stunning works of art that she can share with her followers. Wassmann was born in a leap year and obtained four degrees, including two in art history, library science, and studio art. Marilyn was a Library of Congress art cataloger before she retired in 2011.

Pen Scratching Poets is truly a gift to the world from one talented family. Readers can find it available for purchase through Amazon in Paperback and other digital bookstores worldwide.



