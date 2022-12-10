Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Czech National Security Advisor Pojar
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Czech National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Tomas Pojar today in Prague. Deputy Secretary Sherman commended the Czech government on its stalwart efforts in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its contributions to enable Ukraine to defend itself. The Deputy Secretary and the National Security Advisor also discussed bilateral defense cooperation and energy security.