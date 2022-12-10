Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,169 in the last 365 days.

Under Secretary Fernandez’s Participation in the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador of the Year Award Ceremony

Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jose W. Fernandez participated in the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce’s (NUSACC) 19th annual award ceremony honoring the organization’s “Ambassador of the Year.”  This year’s honoree was H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United States.  Under Secretary Fernandez congratulated Ambassador Al Khalifa and highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Bahrain, which emphasizes security, regional integration through the Negev Forum and the Abraham Accords, and advancing sustained progress on human rights.  The Under Secretary also focused particularly on Bahrain’s unique economic relationship with the United States, from its Free Trade Agreement to its recently opened U.S. trade zone.

Under Secretary Fernandez’s as prepared remarks are available here.  For press inquiries, please contact: E_Communications@state.gov.

You just read:

Under Secretary Fernandez’s Participation in the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador of the Year Award Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.