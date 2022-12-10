Under Secretary Fernandez’s Participation in the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador of the Year Award Ceremony

Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jose W. Fernandez participated in the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce’s (NUSACC) 19th annual award ceremony honoring the organization’s “Ambassador of the Year.” This year’s honoree was H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United States. Under Secretary Fernandez congratulated Ambassador Al Khalifa and highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Bahrain, which emphasizes security, regional integration through the Negev Forum and the Abraham Accords, and advancing sustained progress on human rights. The Under Secretary also focused particularly on Bahrain’s unique economic relationship with the United States, from its Free Trade Agreement to its recently opened U.S. trade zone.

