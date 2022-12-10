Read more about Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled in Pelham, GA

Pelham, GA (December 8, 2022) – The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lucius Williams, age 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail.

On October 3, 2022, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro. When the deputy approached, he could smell marijuana coming from inside the car. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. The deputy searched the car and found around 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The driver, Willie George Williams, of Pelham, GA, and the passenger, Kerry Dewayne Tucker, of Camilla, GA, were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed the methamphetamine was destined for Lucius Williams, in Pelham, GA.

On November 10, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord. The car was occupied by Roger Fairbank, age 41, of Pelham, GA and Brandie Willis, age 36, of Ochlocknee, GA. When questioned during the traffic stop, both Fairbank and Willis had different statements about who the vehicle belonged to and where they were going. A K-9 unit was deployed after the driver refused to consent to a vehicle search. The K-9 tracked a positive alert on the car that resulted in the deputy finding cash and around 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both Fairbank and Willis were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed the methamphetamine was destined for Williams, in Pelham, GA.

Investigators received information that Williams was distributing methamphetamine from his car wash business in Pelham, Mitchell County, GA. During a four-month investigation, information was developed to obtain three search warrants and an arrest warrant for Williams.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the GBI SWRDEO, Pelham Police Department, and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants in Pelham, Mitchell County, GA.

264 E. Railroad Street, Pelham, GA, a car wash business owned and operated by Williams. Williams was in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and arrested.

305 A Everett Street, Pelham, GA, a home frequented by Williams. Approximately four pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized.

261 Palmer Street, Pelham, GA, Williams’ home.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Americus Police Department, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.