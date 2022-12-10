Submit Release
Dana Group Associates Releases Guide on How to Support Someone Who Has Experienced a Recent Loss

NEEDHAM , MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Group Associates Behavioral Health released a new guide with essential tips on how to help and support someone who is grieving. People often struggle to identify the right steps when a friend or family member has lost a loved one. This new guide walks people through six ways they can provide support.

Grief can feel more profound during the holiday season, and struggling with a recent loss can make people feel depressed and alone. However, it is common to feel uncomfortable approaching someone struggling with grief. Despite this discomfort, Dana Group encourages readers to show support as it can be crucial in helping a grieving individual cope and heal.

The guide outlines the following six tips for helping someone who lost a loved one:

1) Reach out and show support in a time of deep need.
2) Judge their reaction and don’t push the individual to talk about their loss or pain if they’re not ready to do so
3) Show love and compassion by spending time with the individual, helping them accomplish tasks, etc.
4) Take the time to listen and validate the individual’s emotions
5) Prepare for the worst and understand that support might be needed at inconvenient times
6) Offer to help connect the individual with a therapist who can help

The new guide by Dana Group emphasizes the important role professional help can play in helping someone heal from grief. Grief can be severe and may lead to depression, anxiety, or even suicidal thoughts. Additionally, grief can be long-lasting, and some individuals may struggle to progress in their healing.
Therapy can help grieving individuals heal, process painful or traumatic memories, and make arrangements for the future.

To find support for a grieving individual, Dana Group Associates in Massachusetts can help. To schedule a consultation and get connected with a mental health professional who can help, visit the Dana Group website to learn more.

Miguel Saravia
Dana Group Associates
