NWANGANGA SHIELDS: FINDING LOVE
A tale between two interracial lovers to help raise awareness that love knows no race, societal status, distance, and even age.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is nothing better than finding love with an unexpected person in an unexpected place. "A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story" tells the story of an interracial relationship between Clint, an immigrant who later became a lawyer in Washington, and Cece, a wealthy family's daughter. Due to racial and societal differences, both families are opposed to their relationship, yet love knows no bounds with these two.
Mayra Comoli tells readers that A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story is a strong love story. She shares, "The writing style of the author is a key element here. As I believe that the descriptions along the narrative, together with the language chosen made a perfect final result. In this opportunity, I not only enjoyed a pleasant love story but also one with a powerful message." She really liked book because it reduced racial discrimination and barriers.
Writer Nwanganga Grace Shields was born in Arochuku, Nigeria, and relocated to the United States of America, then became a citizen of the country. Shields has lived in several countries throughout the years in addition to the U.S. and Nigeria, including the United Kingdom and Brazil. She became interested in writing after leaving her consulting job at the World Bank in 1991. Nwanganga Grace has always hoped that her love of writing would reach every reader in the world.
People can't buy love but they can be inspired by purchasing the book, A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide!
