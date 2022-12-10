NWANGANGA SHIELDS: LOVE WITHOUT BOUNDARIES
Author Nwanganga Shields narrates a tale of lovers coming from different cultures.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A Tear and a Smile: A Love Story" explores the wonders of falling in love and its difficulties. The main characters, Cece and Clint, are a match made in heaven, but both their families think otherwise, as there are differences in their cultures. Clint, a dashing Nigerian criminal lawyer in Washington, constantly visits memorials in his spare time for contentment and soon meets Cece, a beautiful white girl from a wealthy family. The pair bumps into each other on most days and soon develops a romantic interest that sparks controversy between their families. Nwanganga Shield’s novel bravely speaks of social stigma and racial boundaries in today’s society.
Alireads rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars and left a review on Amazon and says, "The novel skillfully balances the storyline and protagonists. Moreover, Shields kept the entire book engaging with his exceptional writing skills. Highly recommended!"
Nwanganga Grace Shields was born in Arochuku, Nigeria. Shields is a former consultant and employee at the World Bank and soon indulged in the world of literature. Shields is now a proud citizen of the United States of America with four children and eight grandchildren. Shields is also the author of the book Ejituru and today resides in Bethesda, Maryland.
Feel the love between these two lovers by purchasing the book, A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story
