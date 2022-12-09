Tackling complex challenges in complex times: A conversation with President of the Republic of Botswana H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi

As one of the fastest-growing economies in sub-Saharan Africa, reaching upper-middle-income status in 2005, Botswana is among the world’s development success stories with significant mineral wealth, good governance, and prudent policies. Its government has weathered the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic more effectively than many of its neighbors. A successful vaccination campaign and sound macroeconomic management have allowed Botswana to recover to its pre-pandemic output level.

These achievements notwithstanding, Botswana is not set apart from the current global challenges. The war in Ukraine, which has caused food and fuel prices to soar across Africa, has exacerbated national and regional challenges. At the same time, the effects of climate change pose a significant risk and are jeopardizing food security by increasing crop failure and livestock mortality.

Since his inauguration, H.E. President Mokgweetsi Masisi has emphasized that his priorities include tackling climate change; creating jobs; accelerating digital transformation; curbing the burden of HIV/AIDS, in addition to promoting sustainable growth and good governance.

On December 13, the Brookings Institution’s Africa Growth Initiative (AGI) will host H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi for a conversation on strategies for pursuing these priorities, as well as sharing lessons learned from Botswana’s experience navigating the pressing issues facing the continent.

