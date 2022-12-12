Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: Consumer Electronics, Regional Analysis, and Segment Forecasts
The market size for lithium-ion batteries was estimated at USD 41.97 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030.
The lithium-ion battery market is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Lithium-ion batteries are used in a wide variety of portable electronic devices, including laptops, cell phones, and electric vehicles.
The lithium-ion battery market has seen significant growth in recent years. This is largely due to the increasing demand for portable electronic devices, such as laptops and smartphones. The high power density of lithium-ion batteries makes them ideal for these applications. In addition, the development of new battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries, is expected to boost the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in the coming years.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The lithium-ion battery market can be segmented on the basis of type of the product into cobalt oxide, nickel cobalt aluminium oxide, nickel cobalt manganese oxide, manganese oxide, iron phosphate and others. Cobalt oxide is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to its properties such as high natural abundance, low cost and ease of synthesis. Nickel cobalt aluminium oxide is another type of product which is widely used in hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles due to its high discharge voltage, extended cycle life and low self-discharge rate.
The application of lithium-ion batteries is growing rapidly as the technology becomes more advanced and cost-effective. The main applications for lithium-ion batteries are power & utilities, EV automotive, industrial, commercial & residential, consumer electronics, medical, and eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing).
Power & utilities applications include backup power systems and grid storage. EV automotive applications include electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Industrial applications include material handling equipment and lift trucks and so on.
The market is segmented by region, with North America US Canada Mexico, Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe, Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia, South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America, and Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa as the major regions.
Prominent Key Players of the lithium-ion battery market
The key players of the lithium-ion battery market are Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery, BAK Power and Toshiba AESC. These companies have been investing heavily in research and development to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries. They are also working on expanding their manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.
Key Market Segments Table: lithium-ion battery market
Based on types, the lithium-ion battery market is primarily split into:
• Cobalt Oxide
• Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide
• Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide
• Manganese Oxide
• Iron Phosphate
• Others
• by Electrolyte Type
• Aqueous
• Organic Liquid
• Polymer
• Ceramic
Based on applications, the lithium-ion battery market covers:
• Power & Utilities
• EV Automotive
• Industrial
• Commercial & Residential
• Consumer Electronics
• Medical
• eVTOL
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Benelux
• Rest of Europe
• Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Rest of Asia
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The reader will gain a better understanding of how the epidemic, its aftermath, and the Russia-Ukraine War impacted the global market for lithium-ion battery market platforms from this section. Demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and manufacturing are all taken into account, along with how each has changed through time. Additionally, industry analysts have emphasised the critical components that will empower businesses to capture opportunities and stabilise the market as a whole in the ensuing years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the lithium-ion battery market
The key drivers for this market growth are the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the rapid development of the renewable energy sector, and the need for energy storage solutions. However, there are some barriers to market growth, such as the high cost of lithium-ion batteries and concerns about their safety.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The market provides a huge opportunity for growth and expansion for companies operating in the lithium-ion battery space.
• There is a growing demand for lithium-ion batteries, especially from the automotive and energy storage sectors. This is expected to continue to drive
growth in the market.
• Lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly more efficient, which is translating into cost savings for companies that use them.
• The technology associated with lithium-ion batteries is constantly evolving, providing new opportunities for companies to innovate and develop new
products and services.
