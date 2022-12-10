Autism Learning Partners engages employees with companywide DEI initiatives

Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities is pleased to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their employee-led diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Council. During the past year, the Council has created robust resources for ALP's employees, including a monthly newsletter and intranet site dedicated to DEI.

ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. ALP believes in fostering a sense of belonging within the organization, by building a diverse and inclusive culture, where employees at all levels feel heard, validated, and empowered to embody DEI values throughout each aspect of their service within ALP. ALP strives to have employees be recognized and valued, provided with opportunities to analyze their identity and DEI values, and held accountable for their actions in the field, and together as an organization.

ALP spearheaded the creation of an employee-led DEI Council, tasked with championing DEI throughout the company, that included recruiting, community outreach, marketing, and communications. The DEI Council just celebrated its one-year anniversary in working towards using inclusive language, creating an inclusive company culture, celebrating their accomplishments, including a monthly newsletter and intranet site dedicated to DEI.

"We're committed to building a workplace culture where everyone can feel seen and heard," said Brittany Wolfson, MS, BCBA, SHRM-SCP, ALP's Chief People Officer. "We do this by following our DEI Council's guiding principles of promoting fearlessness, amplifying access to opportunity, and cultivating a culture of belonging."

ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 300 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 3,400 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 19 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit http://www.AutismLearningPartners.com.

