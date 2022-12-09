Park Street Emergency Shelter opens today

CANADA, December 9 - A new low barrier 50 bed shelter will open its doors tonight at 68 and 72 Park Street in Charlottetown.

The first 25 beds at Park Street Emergency Shelter will open this evening, December 9, at 8 p.m. providing overnight shelter to people experiencing homelessness. The next 25 beds will open on December 16. The shelter offers laundry facilities, storage, showers, breakfast options and access to transportation.

All services at Park Street Emergency Shelter are gender inclusive, with options for couples and individuals in need of shelter who have pets.

“This project came to life faster than any other housing initiative in recent years, opening in less than 60 days from the time the modules arrived on site from Western Canada,” says Minister of Social Development and Housing Matthew MacKay. “We’ve seen a growing need for emergency and transitional shelter beds in PEI over the last number of months. Everyone deserves to have access to a warm place to sleep at night and Park Street shelter will help to provide space to more people in need of support.”

To book a bed at Park Street Emergency Shelter or other emergency shelters in PEI, contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722. Beds can be booked for up to 30 days at one time.

Transportation will be provided each morning from the Park Street Emergency Shelter to the Community Outreach Centre to access services from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm. Storage for personal belongings will be provided to clients at the Park Street location overnight and during the day.

For more information about supports offered at Park Street Emergency Shelter, visit: Park Street Emergency Shelter.

