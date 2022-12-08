Submit Release
Route 6 Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled for Friday, December 9 and Monday, December 12

RHODE ISLAND, December 8 - Delays are likely; seek alternate routes

During the daytime hours on Friday, December 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close lanes on Route 6 East and West in the area of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge, just east of the Killingly Street interchange, in Providence. Two out of the three lanes will be closed, creating travel delays. RIDOT recommends that drivers seek alternate routes during the closures.

RIDOT will begin lane closures on Route 6 West at 6 a.m. Crews will then switch over to the Route 6 East side during the day, reopening all lanes by 5 p.m. Only one side of the highway will have lane closures at the same time and at least one lane of travel in each direction will remain open at all times. RIDOT chose these times to avoid peak travel periods on each direction of Route 6.

During the closures, RIDOT will work on bridge joints in advance of resurfacing work on Route 6. Paving is scheduled to begin Sunday night, December 11 and last through Thursday night, December 15. Lane closures will be needed each evening from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

RIDOT will repeat the daytime closures on Route 6 on Monday, December 12. The current schedule calls for lanes closures on Route 6 East only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Updates will be posted on the Department's social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

The paving is part of the ongoing Glenbridge Avenue Bridge project. RIDOT successfully installed the bridge in just one week earlier this fall. The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge and 13 other bridges and culverts in Providence, Scituate, Foster, Glocester and Smithfield were repaired or replaced as part of an $8.6 million project.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

