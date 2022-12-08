Tree Work set to Start Dec. 12 will Limit Access on Stretches of East Bay Bike Path in Warren, DEM Announces

RHODE ISLAND, December 8 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that access on three sections of the East Bay Bike Path in Warren will be limited starting Dec. 12 so that Rhode Island Energy can trim trees to allow clearance for powerlines along the path. From 8 AM to 12 PM on Dec. 12, the section of the path between Hope Street and Market Street will be closed with users rerouted by Environmental Police Officers. For the tree work to be conducted between Market and Croade streets and Croade and Franklin streets, access will be restricted to one lane. The work is expected to take two days with the possibility of a third day if needed.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.