Help for Island residents to find Net Zero funding

CANADA, December 9 - A new website will help Islanders find funding to save them money on their energy bills.

The Net Zero Funding Navigator page asks Islanders a series of questions about their unique situation and directs them to specific rebates and incentives that are right for them.

“We have a lot of funding programs designed to put money back into the pockets of Islanders, while helping reduce their environmental impact and save money on their energy bills. We know everyone can use a little help navigating through government programs and the Net Zero Funding Navigator can help them do just that.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The web page has information about funding for homeowners, businesses, and community groups. It includes sustainable transportation incentives like electric vehicle rebates and e-bikes. It also includes income qualified benefits so families can easily find out if they may be eligible for free equipment like heat pumps or insulation. The page will be updated as new programs become available.

Those who prefer to get answers over the phone or in-person can continue to visit any Access PEI location to pick up application forms. Islanders can also call 1-833-734-1873 to book an in-person appointment to apply for free energy efficient equipment.

