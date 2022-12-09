Submit Release
Party General Secretary welcomes French Senate President

VIETNAM, December 9 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng has hailed the ongoing visit by President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher as a vivid manifestation of friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and France, and an important milestone in their bilateral ties.

At a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for Larcher, Trọng said the visit was taking place at a time when the two countries were preparing for the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership next year. It was also the first visit by a French Senate leader in 14 years and also the first made by Larcher since he took office.

In its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, Việt Nam treasured its strategic partnership with France, the Party leader said.

He expressed his delight at the development of the bilateral relations in politics, economy, culture, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges, in which a community of 350,000 Vietnamese living and working in France had been playing an important part.

Speaking highly of the outcomes of talks between the French Senate President and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Trọng suggested both sides build on the past achievements to facilitate exchanges and meetings at all levels via the Party, State, parliamentary channels and people-to-people exchanges, as well as offer mutual support at multilateral forums.

He also proposed raising the bilateral strategic partnership to a new development period in a bid to bring benefits to the two countries' people in all spheres and contribute to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Larcher, for his part, informed the host that leaders of the two legislatures had agreed to increase exchanges and meetings between parliamentarians, step up cooperation and share experience among subordinate committees via visits and exchanges.

He noted with pleasure that the strategic partnership between the two nations was developing strongly, intensively and extensively in all spheres.

Expressing appreciation for Việt Nam’s role and position and France-Việt Nam ties, Larcher wished to further deepen the relationship via promoting cooperation areas in the new period such as digital technology, digital transformation, green transition, renewable energy, climate change response, sustainable development and national defence, in parallel with traditional cooperation fields such as locality-to-locality partnership and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders also discussed several regional and global issues of shared concern.

On this occasion, Party leader Trọng asked Larcher to convey his regards to French President Emmanuel Macron and other French leaders. — VNS

