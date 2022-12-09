PM leaves for ASEAN-EU commemorative summit, visit to three European countries

VIETNAM, December 9 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking delegation left Hà Nội early Friday on a trip to attend a summit commemorating the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU relations and pay official visits to Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium from December 9 to 16.

The tour will be made at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, PM of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and PM of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

The PM’s trip bears important significance as it is a move to implement the foreign policy outlined by the 13th National Party Congress and directives of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on continuing to promote external relations, international integration and economic diplomacy.

It also demonstrates Việt Nam's proactivity in making responsible contributions to ASEAN and the international community in the context of the region and the world facing complicated developments and unforeseeable challenges.

This is the first time ASEAN and the EU have held a summit to celebrate 45 years of bilateral relations, with the participation of leaders of their member countries, since the establishment of the dialogue relations in 1977, and the strategic partnership in 2020.

The Việt Nam-EU relationship has developed extensively over the past years. Việt Nam is the first ASEAN country to have all frameworks for cooperation in politics, economics, defence and security with the union.

The EU is the third largest export market, the fifth largest import market and the sixth biggest investor to Việt Nam. In terms of development aid, the union is one of Việt Nam's largest non-refundable aid donors.

The Government leader’s visit will help strengthen the relations between Việt Nam and Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium as Việt Nam will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with these European countries in 2023. — VNS