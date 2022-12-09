President hopes for stronger Việt Nam-RoK judicial cooperation

VIETNAM, December 9 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed his hope for closer and more effective cooperation between the Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam and the Supreme Court of Korea while receiving Minister of the National Court Administration of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Sang-hwan in Hà Nội on Friday.

At the meeting, President Phúc lauded the two supreme courts for their contributions to cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago.

Through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the courts have carried out many projects since 2008, under which the RoK has helped Việt Nam build legal documents and teaching plans and programmes in this field, provided support in information-technology and shared experience in judicial training, he said.

The President highlighted the launching of an integrated case management system, part of the project on improving trial transparency and quality at Vietnamese courts funded by KOICA.

President Phúc expressed his belief that with the support of the RoK and efforts by the domestic court sector, the system will not only help Vietnamese judges and court officials fulfill their tasks but also facilitate the public’s access to justice.

He urged the two sides to make greater efforts to gain more success during the implementation of the above project.

Kim rejoiced at the cooperation outcomes between the two supreme courts, as well as the upgrade of the Việt Nam-RoK relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership during President Phúc’s freshly-ended state visit to the RoK, which he viewed as a foundation and an impulse for the courts to enhance their cooperation in the future, helping to tighten the bilateral judicial ties. — VNS