Senior Party official receives Special Advisor to Japan - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

VIETNAM, December 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Võ Văn Thưởng, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, received Special Advisor to the Japan - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu in Hà Nội on Friday.

The host expressed his delight at the growing extensive strategic partnership between the two countries, with political trust increasingly enhanced through all-level exchanges, economic, trade and investment ties recovering and developing even amid the pandemic, and strong cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

He applauded Japan’s coordination with Việt Nam to build plans and carry out activities on the threshold of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

He asked both sides to continue promoting political links, bring into play the cooperation achievements in economy, trade, science - technology and education, and expanding ties to new areas that match the two countries’ demand in the new period.

Highly valuing Takebe’s contributions to bilateral connections for many years, Thưởng applauded his guest’s proposals on exchanges between political parties of Japan and the Communist Party of Việt Nam, between young leaders of the two countries, as well as locality-to-locality cooperation, cultural exchange, and the continued development of the Việt Nam Japan University.

Takebe, who is also former Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, affirmed the importance that Japanese politicians, localities, and people attach to Việt Nam and the two countries’ relations.

He informed about activities to be held by Japan and himself to strengthen bilateral ties and suggested some cooperation orientations for the coming time.

The special advisor stressed that mutual understanding and relations will be reinforced through such activities as the Việt Nam - Japan festival in HCM City, the Hokaido festival in Quảng Ninh Province, agricultural cooperation, and the development of the Việt Nam Japan University. — VNS