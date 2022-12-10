Quảng Ninh gained impressive economic results in 2022

VIETNAM, December 10 - QUẢNG NINH — During the province’s People’s Council meeting earlier this week to review 2022, which took place earlier this week, Cao Tường Huy, acting Chairman of the People’s Committee said the province has gained impressive economic results, obtaining a GRPD rate of 10.28 per cent, maintaining the double-digit rate for seven consecutive years.

In addition, the province has fully, promptly and properly implemented the regimes and policies of the State; promulgated many policies and strongly mobilised social resources to support and help people with meritorious services and social protection beneficiaries. Total social security expenditure in 2022 is estimated at VNĐ2 trillion (up 8.7 per cent over the same period).

The province has also effectively implemented the overall strategy for safe, flexible adaptation and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the coverage of the first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 12 and over is over 99 per cent; the third dose and fourth dose for people aged 18 and over has reached 97 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively; children from 12 to 18 years old reached 92.8 per cent.

Regarding children from 5 years old to under 12 years old, the number of first doses given is 99.5 per cent, and the second dose is 80.8 per cent. As a result, the province controlled the situation well, both taking care of people's health and ensuring the stability of economic and social life in the new normal.

Poverty reduction programmes have been widely implemented in the province, attracting the participation and mobilising resources for the implementation of the whole political system and the whole society. By the end of 2022, the province will reduce the poverty rate to 0.34 per cent, the whole province has only 258 poor households, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total number of households in the province.

Up to now, the whole province has all 98 communes meeting new rural standards, and 54 communes meeting advanced new rural standards. All district-level localities have completed the new rural model.

Authorities of the province have also decided to reserve the entire land fund in the area of Nam Cầu Trắng Coal Factory in Hạ Long City for the purpose of public interests, health care and education. VNS