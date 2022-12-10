Prime Minister meets President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg

VIETNAM, December 10 - LUXEMBOURG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen on December 9 (Luxembourg time), as part of his official visit to the European country.

The Vietnamese PM took the occasion to affirm that Việt Nam attached importance to the role and position of Luxembourg in the European Union (EU), and wanted to further promote the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, including between the two law making bodies.

Etgen said the visit by the Vietnamese PM was a significant milestone helping bolster cooperation between Luxembourg and Việt Nam in all aspects, in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

He said he was impressed by Việt Nam’s work in pandemic control, socio-economic recovery and development, and external relations, particularly its successful performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure. He expressed a wish to work closely with Việt Nam to promote multilateral cooperation and strengthen the rules-based multilateral system.

The two sides noted with pleasure the good development of Việt Nam-Luxembourg relations, and agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations between the two legislative organs, and coordinate closely at regional and world inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF). They also vowed to push joint efforts to maintain international peace and security, realise Sustainable Development Goals, and respond to global challenges.

On the occasion, PM Chính conveyed an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg to visit Việt Nam in 2023, and proposed that the Luxembourg parliament early establish a Luxembourg-Việt Nam friendship association and a Luxembourg-Việt Nam friendship parliamentarians group.

The two sides also reached consensus on further deepening economic and investment ties and expanding cooperation to potential fields such as green finance and response to climate change.

PM Chính asked the Luxembourg parliament to push for the early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by other EU members and support the early removal of the EC’s “yellow card” against Việt Nam’s fishery products. He also hoped for Luxembourg’s help for Việt Nam to build an international financial centre as well as stronger collaboration in digital transformation, green transition, climate change response, finance-banking and logistics.

For his part, the Luxembourg legislator affirmed that the EVFTA and EVIPA create an important impetus for Việt Nam-EU economic, trade and investment ties.

He appreciated Việt Nam’s efforts in shifting to sustainable fisheries and welcomed the early formation of a strategic partnership in green finance to contribute to the process of green transition and sustainable development.

Mentioning the Vietnamese community in Luxembourg, PM Chính said the community is an important bridge in the Việt Nam-Luxembourg relationship, and requested that the Luxembourg parliament continue to facilitate the community’s integration into the host society.

The PM shared Việt Nam’s consistent stance on the East Sea issue, and asked the Luxembourg parliament to support the settlement of disputes by peaceful means, the full and serious implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (called East Sea in Việt Nam) and the negotiations on a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea in accordance with international law and the 1992 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. — VNA/VNS