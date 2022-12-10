PHILIPPINES, December 10 - Press Release

December 10, 2022 Villar cites Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary to make tourism vibrant Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has acknowledged as a "good step" to protect the environment a protected area in Carles, Iloilo, while it is undergoing massive development to boost its tourism industry. "The presence of the Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary, I believe, complements well the tourism potentials in the area," said Villlar who was the Guest Speaker during the launching of the Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary and turn-over/ ribbon cutting ceremony for the Livelihood Center Extension in Barotac Viejo,Iloilo. "Your wildlife sanctuary is home to 318 species of plants and 32 species of which is endemic to Panay, including the "batwan" that is a prized culinary ingredient; 7 species of amphibians;15 species of reptiles including a new species of a dwarf gecko; and 63 species of mammals of which 12 are endemic to the Philippines. The threatened species in the area include the Grass owl, the Pied Fantail, the Philippine Monkey, the Common Island Flying Monkey and the critically endangered Visayas Warty Pig," noted Villar. Saying that the Philippines is rich in biodiversity, the chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, cited the need to protect our biodiversity. She said we can also extoll our biodiversity to spur tourism growth. According to Villlar, the Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary in Carles, Iloilo is a legislated protected area under the E-NIPAS (Expanded) National Protected Area Systems) or Republic Act No. 11933 which was enacted into law August 2022. According to the senator, she and Iloilo Rep. Boboy Tupas fought for the bill to make Sicogon Island a protected area. To date, there are 114 legislated protected areas under the Expanded NIPAS Act in the whole country. "There is a need to pass into law recognition of our protected areas to give them proper care in order to preserve them and to avoid destruction. in return, its ecological benefits will still be enjoyed by the next generation," explained the senator. The law, she said, provides for the legal framework and the administration of the protected area to maintain essential ecological processes and life-support systems, to preserve genetic diversity, to ensure sustainable use of resources found therein, and to maintain their natural conditions to the greatest extent possible. Meanwhile, she lauded the Livelihood Center Extension as a good project because it benefits the Aeta Community in the area. This will serve as "reception area" where the Aetas can sell their products to tourists going to the place to visit Nagpana Falls. Villar, kinilala ang Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary para mapasigla ang turismo IPINAHAYAG ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na isang magandang hakbang sa pangangalaga sa kapaligiran ang protected area sa Carles, Iloilo sa kabila ng malawakang development upang pasiglahin ang kanilang turismo. "The presence of the Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary, I believe, complements well the tourism potentials in the area," ani Villlar na Guest Speaker sa launching ng Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary at turn-over/ ribbon cutting ceremeny ng Livelihood Center Extension. "Your wildlife sanctuary is home to 318 species of plants and 32 species of which is endemic to Panay, including the "batwan" that is a prized culinary ingredient; 7 species of amphibians;15 species of reptiles including a new species of a dwarf gecko; and 63 species of mammals of which 12 are endemic to the Philippines. The threatened species in the area include the Grass owl, the Pied Fantail, the Philippine Monkey, the Common Island Flying Monkey and the critically endangered Visayas Warty Pig," giit pa ni Villar. Dahil sa mayaman ang Pilipinas sa biodiversity, sinabi ng chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, na mahalagang alagaan ang ating biodiversity. Ipinagmalaki rin niya na maisusulong ng bioiversity ang paglago ng ekonomiya. Sinabi ni Villlar na ang Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary sa Carles, Iloilo, ay legislated protected area sa ilalim ng E-NIPAS (Expanded) National Protected Area Systems) o Republic Act No. 11933 na naisabatas noong August 2022. Ayon pa kay Villar, ipinagalaban nila ni Rep Boboy Tupas ang panukalang batas na gawing protected area ang Sicogon Island. Sa ngayon, mayroon tayong 114 legislated protected areas sa ilalim ng Expanded NIPAS Act. "There is a need to pass into law recognition of our protected areas to give them proper care inorder to preserve them and to avoid destruction. in return, its ecological benefits will still be enjoyed by the next generation," paliwanag ng senador. Samantala, pinuri niya ang Livelihood Center Extension na magandang proyekto para mabiyayaan ang Aeta Community sa lugar. Magsisilbi itong "reception area" kung saan maibebentq ng mga Ita ang kanila produkto sa mga turistang nagtutungo sa Nagpana Falls.